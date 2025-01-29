Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers are expected to make at least one signing before the end of the ongoing transfer window, according to Bristol Live.

The Gas’ are in a relegation battle and their new boss, Inigo Calderon, wants to bring in fresh faces to strengthen their squad.

Bristol Rovers managed to sign midfielder Romaine Sawyers early in the ongoing window on a free transfer.

Goalscoring is an area where Bristol Rovers have struggled most this season and they have been linked with several forward targets.

They have had an interest in Cardiff City stars Kion Etete and Michael Reindorf, but they are set to miss out on them.

Now with transfer deadline day looming, they are desperate to bring in players to help Calderon in his attempt to keep them up.

It has been claimed that Bristol Rovers will bring in at least one player to the Memorial Stadium before the end of the window on 3rd February.

There are several areas in which Calderon wants to introduce quality and depth and it is suggested that more than one signing is also a possibility.

Now it remains to be seen whether the League One outfit will be able to step up and make quick signings before the window closes.