Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley have made an approach to sign NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen initially on loan with an obligation to buy, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old, who is a product of Ajax’s youth academy, has been on the books of the Dutch club since the summer of 2023.

He was linked with a move to England in the summer where Leeds United wanted him to replace Crysencio Summerville.

That move did not materialise eventually but he could still be on his way to the Championship.

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Burnley have shortlisted Hansen and have even taken a step in the direction of signing him.

They have approached NEC Nijmegen to sign the player initially on loan with an obligation to buy him at the end of the spell for a fee in the region of £3.5m.

Talks are currently ongoing between the two clubs. `

Hansen has played in 56 games overall for the Dutch club, scoring eleven goals and setting up eight more for his team-mates.