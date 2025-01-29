Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Juventus boss Thiago Motta approves of West Ham United star Jean Clair-Todibo, but the Bianconeri are reluctant to add an obligation clause to the Frenchman’s loan deal.

Todibo is on loan at West Ham from Nice and his deal has a €40m obligation to buy clause.

The centre-back has started only eight league games for the Hammers and is currently out of action due to an injury.

Italian outfit Juventus are interested in signing Todibo and it is suggested that an Italian intermediary is working on a deal for them.

It is unclear if West Ham are prepared to play ball, but Juventus continue to keep the possibility of signing Todibo alive.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus manager Motta has also signalled a green light for the Todibo move.

However, Juventus are not too keen on adding an obligation to buy to Todibo’s loan deal, which will see them spend big money in the summer.

In the event of Todibo’s departure, West Ham will have to bring in a centre-back and they have already been linked with Brighton Hove & Albion’s Adam Webster.

The Serie A giants are also chasing Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly but have yet to come to an agreement with the Magpies.