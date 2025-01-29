Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City are expected to complete the signing of a midfield target ‘in next few days’ after having a bid accepted.

Frank Lampard wants to strengthen before the window closes as he eyes a late push to grab a playoff spot in the Championship.

Coventry currently sit in 12th spot in the Championship standings and are six points off the final playoff place.

The club have been working to land Swansea City’s Matt Grimes and now have thrashed out an agreement with the Welsh side.

Swansea have accepted what is Coventry’s third bid for the midfielder and he will cost Lampard’s side between £3.5m to £4m, according to Wales Online.

As a result, Grimes is expected to move to Coventry ‘in next few days’ to strengthen Lampard’s midfield.

There remains paperwork to complete relating to the move and the jury is out on whether it will all be done and dusted in time for the midfielder to play for Coventry this coming weekend.

In a twist of fate, Coventry are due to travel to Wales to face Swansea in the Championship next.