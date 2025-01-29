Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton and West Ham United are seen as acceptable destinations by a Premier League midfielder who could be on the move before the window slams shut.

Both David Moyes and Graham Potter are firmly in the market to strengthen their respective squads and their recruitment teams are active.

Moyes and Potter know the value of signing players ready to come in and hit the ground running and Premier League experience will likely be seen as a benefit.

Both sides are viewed as possible destinations for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, who may depart Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Harry Watkinson, West Ham and Everton are sides that the player is ‘open to joining’.

Any move for Chukwuemeka would be likely to take the form of a loan switch.

Chelsea would be looking to see the 21-year-old clock regular game time, while the player himself will also want to feature regularly.

He has made just five appearances for the Blues over the course of the season, turning out in the Conference League and the EFL Cup.