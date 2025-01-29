Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League clash in the Netherlands at PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds have been superb in the Champions League so far and top the league phase table, with their spot in the last 16 secured.

Slot has taken the opportunity to rest Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, who have not travelled to Eindhoven.

PSV are inside the playoff places zone and will look to secure that tonight.

Caoimhin Kelleher is between the sticks for Liverpool tonight, while at the back Slot goes with Conor Bradley, Andrew Robertson, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Liverpool field James McConnell, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott, while Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns are the attacking threat.

If Slot wants to shake things up he can look to his bench where options include Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni

Liverpool Team vs PSV Eindhoven

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, McConnell, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Danns, Gakpo

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Kane-Doherty, Mabaya, Nallo, Morrison, Norris, Morton, Nyoni