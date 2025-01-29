Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is set to leave his post as the manager of Al-Ettifaq immediately due to personal reasons with an exit package now being finalised, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Gerrard moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 to accept a lucrative job in charge of Al-Ettifaq.

He has struggled to live up to expectations though and only recently added ex-Rangers boss and former assistant Michael Beale to his staff.

However, Al-Ettifaq are not the ones triggering the departure of their manager and it is the Liverpool great, who has ‘asked’ to go.

The 44-year-old has cited personal reasons for asking to leave and will take his assistant Beale with him.

Al-Ettifaq are respectful of Gerrard’s decision and are finalising an exit package for him.

Gerrard’s relationship with Saudi Arabian football will not necessarily end though as he could be open to taking up a role in football development there.

It remains to be seen where Gerrard’s future lies after his departure from Saudi Arabia, with speculation sure to swirl if current Rangers boss Philippe Clement cannot turn things around.

Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.