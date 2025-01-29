Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery ‘was ordered’ not to play one of his players in this evening’s Champions League clash against Celtic as a deal has been agreed.

Emery’s side ran out 4-2 winners over Celtic in an entertaining final Champions League league phase encounter at Villa Park, booking their spot in the last 16.

Villa’s goals came from a Morgan Rogers hat-trick and an Ollie Watkins goal, while Celtic’s two arrived courtesy of Adam Idah.

An unused substitute was striker Jhon Duran, with Emery not bringing him on at any point during the contest.

And, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, during the pre-game warm-up, Emery ‘was ordered’ not to bring Duran onto the pitch.

Aston Villa have agreed to sell the Colombian to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and they are currently exchanging documents after a deal was thrashed out.

On Thursday, the striker will travel with his agent to London to be put through his medical check-ups ahead of completing the switch.

Aston Villa are already in the process of looking for a replacement for the striker to bring in before the window closes.