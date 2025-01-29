Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Serie A outfit Torino are ready to offer Everton a deal in the region of €18m for the signature of Beto.

Beto has failed to establish himself in Everton’s starting line-up since joining the club in 2023 and is keen to move on.

The 26-year-old could leave the Goodison Park outfit in the ongoing window if the club are prepared to sanction his exit.

Serie A clubs Roma and Torino are interested in taking him back to Italy and the Turin outfit failed with their initial offer to take him on loan.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s recent hamstring injury has raised a question over Beto’s possible departure in the ongoing window.

However, Torino are not giving up hope, as they are willing to offer €18m spread over the years to sign Beto from Everton, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

The Italian outfit are considering offering to take Beto on loan with €6m with an obligation to sign him for €12m, which they will pay in two €6m instalments.

Now it remains to see whether David Moyes will be ready to let Beto leave without bringing in another forward.

Everton are in the market for a forward, with a number of players being linked with a switch to Goodison Park.