Rangers manager Philippe Clement thinks that Chelsea target Jefte is not ready for a move and added that Ibrox is the best place for him to develop.

The Gers secured the signature of the 21-year-old Jefte in the summer and he has been impressive since joining Rangers.

Jefte has featured in 34 games in all competitions for Rangers and has turned some heads with his performances.

Premier League outfit Chelsea are now showing interest in signing Jefte, but Clement believes that the youngster is not ready for a move to Stamford Bridge yet.

Clement stated that Jefte is not bothered by the Chelsea interest and stressed that Ibrox is the perfect place for him to develop his game.

“One day he [Jefte] will be ready if he continues the evolution he is on”, Clement said at a press conference.

“At the moment it’s too early and this is the right place to develop.

“He’s totally not busy with that [interest from other clubs].”

Rangers are set to face Union Saint-Gilloise in their last game of the Europa League group and the result will decide whether they will finish in the top eight or not.