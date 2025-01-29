Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leicester City ‘tried their luck’ to sign an attacker from Fiorentina, but are missing out as he heads for Cesc Fabregas’ Como side.

The Foxes are in a deep relegation battle in the Premier League and they have put their faith in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s hand to guide them to safety.

Van Nistelrooy wants to strengthen several areas of the pitch, but the Leicester hierarchy have only brought in Woyo Coulibaly for the Dutchman so far.

The Foxes made a late move to try to land Fiorentina’s Jonathan Ikone, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, along with Bologna.

Como have an agreement in place with Fiorentina though, leaving Leicester having moved too late, and Ikone will undergo a medical on Thursday or Friday.

The Italians will pay €1m to loan him and have an option to buy set at €8m.

It remains to be seen who Leicester will turn to next as they seek to back Van Nistelrooy.

French side Nantes were also showing interest in signing the Fiorentina man.