Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to go up against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side in the Bhoys’ final Champions League league phase encounter.

Rodgers’ side sit inside the playoff zone and still have an outside chance of finishing in the top eight, which would send them right through to the Round of 16.

Whether Celtic can pull off a shock win away at the Premier League side is open to question, especially with Aston Villa also needing the win in search of their own top eight spot.

Celtic are without Daizen Maeda, who is suspended.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, with the back four picked by Rodgers comprising of Alistair Johnston, Liam Scales, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Yang and Nicolas Kuhn support Adam Idah.

If Rodgers needs to shake things up then his options off the bench include Luis Palma and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Team vs Aston Villa

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Yang, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Bain, Palma, McCowan, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Montgomery, Murray, Cummings, Ralston