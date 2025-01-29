Lincoln City are looking to win the race for Bradford City and Walsall target Joe Gardner and are in a good position to do so, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Imps, under Michael Skubala, are looking to push up and into a playoff spot in League One, but suffered a blow when Blackpool beat them at Sincil Bank on Tuesday night.

Skubala is keen to land Nottingham Forest’s Gardner, a player who has been chased by League Two pair Bradford and Walsall.

It is suggested that Lincoln ‘should win the race’ if they can make guarantees to Nottingham Forest over the game time that Gardner would receive.

The 19-year-old forward has been turning out for Forest’s Under-21s in the Premier League 2 this season.

He has regularly found the net at that level, averaging one goal every two games.

Nottingham Forest will want to see Gardner play on a regular basis if he does go on loan and League One may be viewed more favourably than League Two as a destination.

Lincoln are next in action away at Wigan Athletic before then they host Cambridge United; they will expect to win both encounters.