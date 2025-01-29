Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United are currently ‘monitoring’ Arsenal and Chelsea target Mathys Tel, according to the Independent.

The 19-year-old winger joined Bayern Munich from French outfit Rennes in the summer of 2022.

Tel is highly rated at Bayern Munich, but he is unhappy with his lack of game time with the Bundesliga outfit and is prepared to leave on loan.

The Bayern Munich star is gathering interest from several Premier League outfits, with Arsenal and Chelsea having shown the most interest in him.

Mikel Arteta has a forward in his agenda in the ongoing window and Arsenal are long-time admirers of Tel.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United are closing in on signing Patrick Dorgu, but they are also ‘monitoring’ the situation around the Bayern Munich man.

Bayern Munich would not want an option to buy in the loan, while his suitors do.

Chelsea are pushing to sign the Manchester United and Arsenal target, with several other clubs showing interest in the player.

Tel will only join a club where he will be guaranteed regular game time to aid his development.