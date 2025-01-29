Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Marseille are pushing ahead in talks with Juventus to win the race for West Ham United target Nicolo Fagioli.

West Ham boss Graham Potter has made signing a forward the Hammers’ top priority, but they are also in the market for a midfielder.

The Hammers have set their eyes on Juventus midfielder Fagioli, who has been a bit part player in Thiago Motta’s team this season.

Potter’s side have enquired with Juventus regarding Fagioli’s availability, but they are not the only interested side, as French side Marseille are also in the race.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have submitted a loan offer for the midfielder with an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

According to French radio station RMC, the Bianconeri are pushing ahead with their discussions with Marseille for Fagioli.

With less than a week remaining in the winter transfer window, West Ham have to act quickly if they want to beat Marseille to his signature.

The 23-year-old midfielder is a product of Juventus’ academy system and has started only five league games for Motta’s side this season.