Monaco are bracing themselves for an onslaught on their Swiss forward Breel Embolo, who is a player of interest for Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Embolo has not left much impression on Adi Hutter with his performances up front this season as a result of which the Ligue 1 outfit are exploring options in the market to provide cover in the attacking position.

Monaco they would be open to selling the player in the coming days provided that a suitable offer is tabled.

Embolo does not lack suitors though with multiple European clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

Tottenham are one of those, as manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for more goalscoring options and depth in general following a torrid time with injuries.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco are bracing themselves for multiple offers in the next few days.

The situation, as it stands, will keep Monaco on their toes until the window closes.

All eyes will be on whether Spurs do pull the trigger on a bid for Embolo.

The Swiss forward has featured in a total of 26 games for the French club, making ten goal contributions.