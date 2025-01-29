Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Two of AC Milan’s stars have been offered to Premier League sides Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

With deadline day now looming on the horizon, clubs have started to take decisive steps to get their squads in order, with Tottenham and Newcastle both alive to additions.

Agents and intermediaries are working hard to deliver deals and AC Milan are looking for solutions for two of their players.

They have identified wingers Noah Okafor and Samuel Chukwueze as two players who could be moved on from the San Siro.

Efforts are being made to offload them and agents are knocking at the door of multiple clubs to see whether there are requirements.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle are two clubs who have been approached and offered the pair.

How the two clubs respond to the proposed players remains to be seen.

Both sides are looking at forward options in the market and have limited time left to conclude deals.