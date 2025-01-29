Rotherham United have accepted a bid from Championship strugglers Portsmouth to sign Cohen Bramall, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 28-year-old has not been a regular for the League One side this season, featuring in 16 of their 27 league games.

Pompey though have identified him as an option to improve their defence as they fight to keep their second-tier status alive.

They had even gone on to table a bid to sign him permanently.

The bid has now been accepted by Rotherham United and the player is set to travel to Portsmouth to undergo his medical.

Once those formalities are complete then Bramall can put pen-to-paper to a deal at Fratton Park.

Bramall, a left-back, will add experience to the Portsmouth squad as he has spent time with Premier League side Arsenal.

He has entered the final six months of his contract at the New York Stadium and could have left for free in the summer.