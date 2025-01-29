Harry Murphy/Getty Images

QPR are ‘in pole position’ to see off competition from Championship rivals Sunderland and West Brom for a midfielder, though there remains work to do.

The R’s sit comfortably in mid-table in the Championship and are keen to mount a push for a playoff spot in the second half of the campaign.

Both Sunderland and West Brom are already ensconced in those positions but, like QPR, they are keen to make additions to improve their chances of promotion.

All three Championship sides have been eyeing Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale, but QPR are now in the lead.

According to the BBC, the R’s ‘are in pole position’ now as Vale is ‘ready to agree’ to make the move to Loftus Road.

There is though ‘work to do’ before the deal can be pushed over the line and it remains to be seen if either Sunderland or West Brom make an effort to derail QPR’s capture.

Vale has played twice for Chelsea in the Conference League this season, turning out against FC Astana and Shamrock Rovers.

The majority of his action though has come with the Blues Under-21s in the Premier League 2, where he has had eight goal involvements in seven games.