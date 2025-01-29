Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Sheffield United are set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the capture of a defender as he is ‘undergoing a medical’ with the Blades today and the aim is for him to be ready for the Derby County clash, according to the Star.

Owls boss Danny Rohl managed to keep Shea Charles out of the hands of the Blades earlier this month, but now Chris Wilder is set to score a blow in the rivalry.

It had seemed that Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke was set for a move to Hillsborough to boost Rohl’s options, with Sheffield Wednesday stepping up their interest.

Now though, amid issues in getting a deal for Hertha Berlin’s Jonjoe Kenny over the line, Sheffield United have turned to Clarke.

They have acted quickly and Clarke is ‘undergoing a medical’ today with the Blades.

The aim is for Sheffield United to get Clarke’s capture done and dusted in time that he can be in the mix for the trip to Pride Park to face Derby County at the weekend.

Clarke, who will join on loan, could make his debut against the Rams.

Derby are on a dire run of form which has seen them tumble into the drop zone in the Championship and Sheffield United will be hopeful of inflicting more misery on the hosts.