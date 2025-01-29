David Balogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are amongst seven ‘clubs calling for’ an attacker that could well depart his current club on loan before the window slams shut.

Ange Postecoglou has been wrestling with a torrid injury situation in north London and Spurs’ results have nosedived as a result.

While the club backed Postecoglou with a new goalkeeper in the shape of Antonin Kinsky, he has yet to have his demand for defensive and attacking reinforcements met.

The club are looking at a number of options to support the Australian before the window closes on Monday night next week.

They have held talks with Brentford about Yoane Wissa, but they are also one of seven ‘clubs calling for’ Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Munich are prepared to loan the winger out and Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keen.

Tel wants more game time and is prepared to leave the Allianz Arena to get it.

It may be a stiff task for Tottenham to beat off the big competition for his signature and deliver him to Postecoglou, but they are looking at the deal.