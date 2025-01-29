Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Yang Min-Hyeok is set to go out on loan to Championship side Queens Park Rangers today, according to football.london.

Spurs agreed to a deal with Gangwon FC for highly rated winger Yang in the summer and the player joined them in January.

Tottenham are short of options in the forward department and Yang was on the bench for Spurs’ last two Premier League fixtures.

The 18-year-old has yet to make his debut for Spurs and it is suggested that he might be loaned out to gain experience of English football.

Championship outfit QPR, who are only six points off from the last playoff spot, are interested in signing Yang.

A forward is on Spurs’ agenda in the ongoing window, but Daniel Levy has failed to bring in an attacker to help Ange Postecoglou yet.

And despite that, Tottenham are ready to sanction Yang’s departure as he is set to join QPR today.

Spurs will want the youngster to have regular game time in the Championship to get himself used to the nature and the demands of the English game.