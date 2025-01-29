Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘opened talks’ with one of their Premier League rivals for an attacker they view as a ‘concrete option’.

Spurs have been quiet in this month’s transfer window since signing goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, despite boss Ange Postecoglou making clear his need for reinforcements.

The side are struggling in the Premier League and could be sucked into a relegation battle if Postecoglou cannot turn their form around in the coming weeks.

He wants more attacking options amid injuries to key men and now Spurs are turning to Premier League rivals Brentford in an attempt to deliver.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham ‘have opened talks’ with the Bees about signing Yoane Wissa, who they view as a ‘concrete option’.

Wissa has been subject to interest from Nottingham Forest, but now Spurs have got in touch with Brentford to see if a deal can be done.

How much Spurs would be prepared to splash to take him to north London remains to be seen.

Brentford will also be aware just how desperate Tottenham are to make signings and that could affect their stance on the asking price.