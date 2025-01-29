Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The ball is in Chelsea’s court to decide on a bid made by Aston Villa for defender Axel Disasi, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Unai Emery’s side lost Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce earlier this month and then saw a planned move for Sevilla defender Loic Bade collapse after the player refused to make the move.

In the market for another centre-back, Aston Villa have been pushing for Chelsea’s Disasi and already have an agreement on terms with him.

A bid is in to Chelsea to take Disasi on loan with his salary covered and it is ‘up to Chelsea’ to decide.

Aston Villa are also prepared to pay the Blues a loan fee in order to take the defender to Villa Park.

Emery’s men will be keen to hear back from Chelsea soon with now less than a week left in the winter transfer window.

Disasi has made just six Premier League appearances for Chelsea this term, being booked once in the process.

Aston Villa are in action this evening in the Champions League when Celtic visit Villa Park.