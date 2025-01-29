Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cardiff City have a Wales international ‘on their radar’, but there is uncertainty over whether a deal will happen as they seek pace out wide.

The Bluebirds have gone on a solid run of form under Omer Riza of late and are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions.

It has helped Cardiff to climb up to 18th spot in the Championship standings, but they are still just four points clear of the drop zone and Riza wants reinforcements before the window closes early next month.

Cardiff are ‘searching for more pace out wide’, according to Darren Witcoop, and will have Wales star Sorba Thomas ‘on the radar’.

However, there is uncertainty over whether a deal to take Thomas to Cardiff will happen given what the Bluebirds are looking for.

He is currently on loan in France at Nantes, who have an option to buy him permanently.

Thomas is expected to complete a move to the Championship before the window closes, but the jury is out on where he will end up.

The winger has made a total of 14 appearances for Wales at international level.