Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers look set to be tested for one of their top attackers before the transfer period shuts as a club are ‘very interested’ and ‘want him before the window closes’.

Philippe Clement is in the process of preparing his Rangers side for their final Europa League league stage match, but he also has his eye on the winter transfer window.

Players have already left Ibrox as he continues to trim his squad, while he brought in defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille.

Clement has seen a bright spot this season in the performances of Hamza Igamane, who has knocked Cyriel Dessers out of the side.

Now though Rangers are set to be tested for the Moroccan as, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher, Everton are ‘very interested’.

The Toffees want to sign Igamane before the window closes at the start of next month.

While Rangers want to keep the striker, it is thought a big bid could focus minds at Ibrox, especially with an eye on the club’s player trading model.

Everton are desperate for attacking reinforcements and think the Rangers youngster fits the bill.