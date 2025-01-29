Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Watford star Ken Sema is set to leave Vicarage Road in the ongoing window to join Cyprus side Pafos FC.

The 31-year-old joined Watford from Swedish side Ostersund in the summer of 2018 and has played 176 games for the club.

Sema has been a bit part player under Tom Cleverley this season and is down the pecking order.

The Swedish international last featured in a league game for Watford in November against Plymouth Argyle.

Sema is not in the plans of Cleverley and could leave Vicarage Road with Pafos FC showing interest in him.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Pafos have offered Watford star Sema a three-and-a-half-year lucrative contract.

It is suggested that the left winger will leave Watford in the ongoing window and the Hornets will receive a transfer fee for him, which will boost their coffers.

Sema’s contract with Watford is set to expire in the summer and if all goes well, then the player is expected to complete the move before the end of this week.