Henry Browne/Getty Images

Talk that West Ham United have reached an agreement with a star who is set to be out of contract in the summer is wide of the mark, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are active in the transfer window this month as Graham Potter looks for extra bite in the final third and also to bolster his midfield options.

A number of irons are in the fire for the Hammers, including RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey.

They are also thinking towards the summer though and are keen on Lille and England midfielder Angel Gomes, whose deal in France runs out in six months’ time.

It has been suggested that West Ham have a pre-contract agreement in place with Gomes but that ‘isn’t the case’.

While the Hammers are admirers of the former Manchester United star, they have no agreement in place and a host of clubs are rivalling them for him.

It is suggested that Gomes ‘will wait’ until the summer before he decides what he wants to do.

The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, being handed only limited opportunities in recent games.