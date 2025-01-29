Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves ‘have held talks’ over a deal to take a Ukraine international midfielder to Molineux this month.

Vitor Pereira wants fresh faces adding to the mix at Wolves as he tries to drive the club away from trouble in the Premier League standings.

The club have been trying to bolster their defensive options, with Pereira under no illusions that Wolves need to tighten up at the back.

A huge 52 goals conceded in the league point to clear issues at Wolves and Pereira is now keen to bring in a Ukrainian defensive midfielder to offer new solidity.

According to talkSPORT, Wolves ‘have held talks’ with Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv about a deal for Volodymyr Brazhko.

The 23-year-old came through the youth set-up at the Ukrainian side and is also a senior Ukraine international after making his bow last year.

Brazhko has featured heavily for Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League this season, while he also played in their Champions League qualifiers.

The Ukrainians have struggled in Europe and sit rock bottom of the Europa League league phase table.

It remains to be seen if Wolves can get a deal over the line for the Ukrainian before the window slams shut.