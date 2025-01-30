Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘are prepared to include’ an obligation or option to buy to try and get a deal for a Premier League attacker over the line.

Graham Potter’s side are desperately hunting at least one attacking player to add to the mix at the London Stadium before the transfer window closes.

Injuries have regularly struck the Hammers and they are without star summer striker signing Niclas Fullkrug, who is sidelined.

According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham have been offered over 20 forwards in recent days.

The club are keen on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who had looked to be going to Bayer Leverkusen, though that move may have collapsed.

West Ham have their eyes on the situation and ‘are prepared to include’ an option or obligation to buy in a loan offer to ‘try and get the deal over the line’.

Potter is an admirer of the Brighton forward and is hoping to add him to the ranks.

If West Ham do get Ferguson in through the door before Monday’s deadline then all eyes will be on whether they also try to add an extra attacker too.