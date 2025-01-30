Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa have not provided Arsenal with an asking price for Ollie Watkins since rejecting the Gunners’ first bid, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign a centre forward in the ongoing window and the Gunners have been trying to bring Watkins in through the door.

The Gunners submitted an offer to Aston Villa on Wednesday for the centre forward which was swiftly turned down by Aston Villa.

It is suggested that Arsenal’s initial bid for Watkins was in the region of £45m, which is way below the Birmingham outfit’s valuation.

However, it has been claimed that Aston Villa did not provide Arsenal with an asking price for Watkins.

Arsenal’s late bid for Watkins in the ongoing transfer window has been said to have angered the Aston Villa hierarchy, especially with Jhon Duran closing in on an exit.

The London outfit are considering whether to make another bid to test Aston Villa’s resolve.

It is suggested that Aston Villa consider the 29-year-old forward to be worth more than £80m.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be ready to sanction a move for Watkins if Arsenal comes up with a bid matching their asking price.