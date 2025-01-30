Carl Recine/Getty Images

Barcelona have made one of Newcastle United’s key men their top target for the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side are enjoying an impressive campaign so far in the Premier League and could well be back in the Champions League by the time next term rolls around.

The Magpies have had difficulty when it comes to landing the targets Howe wants and notably missed out on Marc Guehi last summer.

Howe has resisted selling a top star to make extra space in terms of PSR calculations to make more signings, but Newcastle could be tested for Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

According to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, Barcelona have made the midfielder their top target for the summer.

They could have to offer up to €100m to get the deal done and are likely to have to raise funds to do so.

Frenkie de Jong is one player Barcelona could cash in on.

It remains to be seen if Guimaraes will be tempted by the idea of a move to Barcelona in the summer, especially as Newcastle may well fight to keep hold of him.