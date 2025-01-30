Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

A deal for Celtic star Luis Palma has come down to sorting out the ‘fine details’ of a contract with Olympiacos, according to the Daily Record.

The 25-year-old winger joined Celtic from Greek side Aris Salonika in the summer of 2023.

Palma is down the pecking order in Brendan Rodgers’ side and has started only one game for the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic were initially reluctant to sanction an exit for Palma in the ongoing window but they have changed their stance.

Greek outfit Olympiacos are interested in taking him on loan and they are in negotiations with Celtic.

The Bhoys are in the final stages of closing the loan deal with Olympiacos, which will have an option buy clause in it.

It has been claimed that the deal is now down to sorting out the ‘fine details’ of the contract relating to the move.

If all goes well, then Palma will return to Greece in the ongoing window in the search for regular game time.

The Bhoys star featured for 17 minutes in Celtic’s 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.