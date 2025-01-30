Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Chelsea are ‘not currently put off’ by talk that Tottenham Hotspur target Mathys Tel prefers a move to another club and is concerned about playing time chances at Stamford Bridge.

Tel is now ready to leave Bayern Munich on loan before the transfer window closes as he seeks the regular game time that has eluded him in Bavaria this term.

Bayern Munich are ready to do business, but have been less keen on including any option to buy in an agreement as they seek to retain control over Tel’s future.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal are all keen on the winger, while Chelsea are also in the mix to secure him.

It has been suggested that Tel does not favour the Blues amid concerns about playing time, but Chelsea are ‘not currently put off’ by that talk, according to the Daily Telegraph.

That message has not been directly communicated to Chelsea.

Tel has made just eight appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich so far this season, while he has also been involved in the Champions League and the German Cup.

Despite his limited minutes on the pitch, Bayern Munich continue to rate Tel highly.