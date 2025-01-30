Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United have failed with an approach to bring in an attacker on loan, with their proposal being rejected.

As the end of the winter transfer window approaches, Leeds are stepping up their efforts to back Daniel Farke and make sure he has the squad to get the team over the line in the Championship promotion battle.

The club are moving to bring in left-back Matt Targett from Newcastle United and hope to have that done by the weekend.

They are also keen to add an extra striking option and have approached Southampton about loaning Cameron Archer.

According to talkSPORT, Saints ‘have rejected an approach’ from Leeds to take the attacker on a temporary basis.

Leeds have Joel Piroe leading the line with Mateo Joseph operating as a back-up, while Patrick Bamford is another option.

Farke though appears to want yet more firepower and all eyes will be on whether Leeds go back in for Archer in the coming days.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact with Southampton this season, scoring just two goals in 21 Premier League outings.