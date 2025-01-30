Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Juventus centre-back Tiago Djalo on loan, but the deal would need some work if it is to happen, according to the BBC.

Chelsea cut short Trevoh Chalobah’s loan spell with Crystal Palace in January by recalling him to Stamford Bridge.

Oliver Glasner’s side are short in the centre-back department and Chadi Riad is expected to be out of action for a long time.

Crystal Palace are in the market for a centre-back to provide Glasner with more options in their backline.

It has been claimed that they are now showing interest in signing Juventus centre-back Djalo, who is on loan with FC Porto.

Palace are considering a loan move for the 24-year-old centre-back and for that, Juventus would have to recall him.

Djalo has featured only five times for Porto in the league and it is unclear whether the Italian side will want to recall him.

Crystal Palace currently have three centre-backs left in their squad in the form of Marc Guehi, Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix.

Now with deadline day approaching, it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will be able to sign Djalo to strengthen their backline.