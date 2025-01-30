Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Union SG

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up to welcome Belgian side Union SG to Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

The Gers head into the final league phase game looking to finish in the top eight and book a spot through to the last 16 and avoid the playoff round.

They currently sit in 13th spot and are three points off the top eight, meaning a commanding win tonight will be needed, along with some other results going their way.

Visitors Union SG are in 15th, with the same number of points as Rangers, and are also keen to finish off their league phase campaign by winning at Ibrox.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers tonight, while boss Philippe Clement picks a back four of James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Leon King and Jefte.

Midfield sees Rangers able to call upon Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami support Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane.

Clement can shake things up with his changes if needed and his options off the bench tonight include Ross McCausland and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers Team vs Union SG

Butland, Tavernier, King, Propper, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Cerny, Bajrami, Dessers, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Munn, Souttar, Lawrence, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio, Hutton