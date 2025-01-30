Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Derby County defender Eiran Cashin is set to complete a move to Brighton & Hove Albion after a fee was agreed between the two clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The Seagulls are admirers of the centre-back and have been trying to work out an agreement with the Rams for his services.

They saw an offer knocked back earlier this month, but have persisted and now have an agreement on a fee.

Brighton will now move towards completing the formalities of the deal to take the defender to the south coast.

Losing Cashin will be a big blow for Derby boss Paul Warne, who is battling to try to keep the Rams in the Championship.

It remains to be seen what the exact terms of the deal are and what cash will be available for Warne to reinvest.

Derby sit inside the drop zone in the Championship and are on a dreadful run of form and have lost every Championship game since Boxing Day.

They now look set to be without Cashin for their meeting with Sheffield United in the Championship at the weekend.