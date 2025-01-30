George Wood/Getty Images

Scottish Championship outfit Dunfermline are keen on signing Rangers youngster and Leeds United target Archie Stevens on loan, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers signed the 19-year-old winger from English League Two side AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2022.

Stevens is highly rated at Scotland and has impressed with his form in the Gers’ development side.

The youngster’s performances have attracted attention from south of the border, with Leeds United taking an interest in him.

Rangers want to send Stevens on a loan to help his development with regular football at senior level.

Now Dunfermline are showing interest in Leeds target Stevens with an eye on taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scottish Championship outfit are keen on securing the signature of Stevens, but Rangers are yet to sanction a move.

Rangers recently failed to agree a new deal with Stevens, who has made one senior appearance for the Gers and the player wants regular football.

Now it remains to be seen whether Leeds will step up their interest to seal a deal for the youngster.