Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford have agreed to a deal with Udinese for goalkeeper Egil Selvik and the player is on his way to England to complete his deal before the weekend.

The Hornets have lost their first-choice goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, due to an injury and he is set to be out of action for a long time.

Hornets boss Tom Cleverley wants to bring in a goalkeeper to strengthen his goalkeeper department for the second half of the campaign.

Udinese star Selvik, who joined the Italian outfit in the ongoing window, is on their mind.

Watford share the same ownership with Udinese and the Norwegian goalkeeper has agreed to move to the Championship to join Watford in the ongoing window.

According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Watford have come to an agreement with Udinese to sign Selvik.

The 27-year-old is on his way to Watford to finalise his move before the weekend.

It has been suggested that there is a provision in the deal that could see Selvik returning to Udinese in the summer.

Watford will be keen to complete the deal and his registration on time before their next game against Norwich City on Saturday.