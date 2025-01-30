Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have sealed a deal to sign Stuart Armstrong from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, according to BBC Sheffield.

Armstrong is not new to the English football scene having earned promotion from the Championship with his former club Southampton.

After struggling with injury issues, he was sold to the MLS side last summer and has since featured in eleven games for them.

He is yet again set to return to England, this time in different colours.

Sheffield Wednesday have managed a deal to sign him in the ongoing transfer window and reunite him with Danny Rohl.

The duo worked with each other at Southampton where Rohl was the assistant manager back in 2018/19.

It is claimed that the move ‘is a done deal’.

Rohl will be hopeful of using Armstrong’s experience to help Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion push.

The player will now travel to Hillsborough to undergo his medical before penning a deal with the Owls.

The length of the deal he agrees to remains to be seen.