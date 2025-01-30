George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘are not expected’ to submit an offer to Newcastle United for Matt Targett in the ongoing window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Whites are in the race for automatic promotion this season and Daniel Farke is not expecting many incomings or outgoings in the ongoing window.

However, Farke has mentioned that they will not be reluctant to dive into the market if a suitable deal comes up.

Leeds United star Junior Firpo is in the last six months of his contract and the Whites have yet to offer him a new deal.

The Whites will be keen to bring in a player to be prepared in the event of Firpo’s departure and it has been suggested that Leeds are closing in on a deal for Newcastle United full-back Matt Targett.

The 29-year-old has been a bit-part player for Newcastle in the ongoing season with him appearing only eleven minutes for the Magpies in the league this season.

Leeds are claimed to want to push to bring Targett to Elland Road in the ongoing window, but it has now been claimed that the Yorkshire outfit are unlikely to bid for the Newcastle star in this window.

Targett has one and a half years left on his Newcastle contract and the Magpies are willing to strike a deal for his departure.