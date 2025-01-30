George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are looking to push through the signing of a defender before the weekend after his club signalled a willingness to let him depart, according to the Northern Echo.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has not been expecting a busy winter transfer window, but vowed the club would stay alert to potential deals.

Now, with Junior Firpo in the final six months of his Elland Road contract, Leeds are moving to wrap up the left-back position for next season and beyond.

The club have turned to Newcastle United defender Matt Targett and are looking to push the agreement through before the weekend after positive talks.

Newcastle have signalled a willingness to sell the full-back and he is tipped to be Elland Road bound.

Targett will go into the final year of his contract in the summer and Newcastle have not been planning to offer him fresh terms, making selling him now good business for the Magpies.

Further talks are now expected to further push the transfer along.

The defender will be looking for a speedy return to the Premier League with Leeds, who are strongly placed to win promotion back to the top flight from the Championship.