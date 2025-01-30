Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leicester City have ‘dropped out’ of rivalling Sunderland in the hunt to land Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom.

The Arsenal academy graduate left England to move to Ajax in the summer of 2023 and has since played in 67 games for the Amsterdam side, scoring 23 goals.

However, he could be on his way out before the January transfer window closes on Monday as Ajax look to get his high wage off their accounts.

Sunderland and Leicester have both been looking at him, while it has emerged the Black Cats are now pushing to take him to the Stadium of Light.

Leicester could have offered stiff opposition for Sunderland, but according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Foxes have ‘dropped out’.

Sunderland are in the mix to take Akpom at loan with an option to buy, however Fiorentina and Lille are also not out of the picture.

Any loan is likely to contain an option to buy.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen for additions as he seeks to stave off the threat of relegation and he knows the Dutch league well.

Akpom though will not be going to the King Power Stadium.