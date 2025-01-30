Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne are negotiating a loan deal with Aston Villa for Kosta Nedeljkovic, with only a few details left to sort out.

The 19-year-old right-back joined Aston Villa from Red Star Belgrade in the winter transfer window of 2022.

Nedeljkovic has played a bit part role for Aston Villa so far this season with nine appearances in all competitions, accumulating only 341 minutes.

The Aston Villa star has played a backup role for Matty Cash in the right-back position.

Villa recently signed Andres Garcia from Levante in the ongoing window in that position to provide competition to Cash.

Now according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Saint-Etienne have been in contact with Aston Villa in recent hours to negotiate a loan deal for Nedeljkovic.

Unai Emery wants to send him on loan to experience regular first-team football and it is suggested that only a few details are left to sort out a move for Nedeljkovic.

If all goes well, then the 19-year-old will travel to France in the coming days to complete his move to the Ligue 1 outfit.