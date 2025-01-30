Carl Recine/Getty Images

Portsmouth think other forward options are more suitable than Liverpool starlet Kaide Gordon, according to The News.

Pompey are in a relegation battle in the Championship and John Mousinho’s side are eyeing bringing in reinforcements to help their goal to stay up in the league.

Mousinho has a forward on his agenda and Liverpool youngster Gordon has been linked with the Fratton Park side.

Liverpool sanctioned a loan spell to Norwich City for the 20-year-old, but he failed to make an impact in Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side.

Due to a lack of game time, Liverpool decided to recall Gordon in January and they are planning to loan him out again.

Portsmouth have their eye on Gordon, but they consider other forward options more suitable than the Liverpool winger.

However, Gordon is still on the list of candidates that Pompey are looking into and it remains to be seen whether a move is on cards for the Liverpool winger in the winter window.

The Merseyside outfit will want Gordon to get regular game time if he goes out on loan again.

Gordon has seven senior appearances for Liverpool under his belt and he joined the Reds from Derby County in 2022.