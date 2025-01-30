Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are close to sealing a move for Manchester City’s young prospect Daniel Batty, who is currently undergoing his medical in London, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager performs the number ten role for Manchester City’s academy and is a regular for their Under-18 team.

This season, he has played in 17 Under-18 Premier League matches for the Cityzens, scoring two goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

Top prospect Batty has also featured in the UEFA Youth League and the FA Youth Cup.

However, he is not currently in the frame to get into manager Pep Guardiola’s senior team mix and he is heading elsewhere.

Tottenham have identified his potential and are now close to luring him away from Manchester.

They have agreed to pay Manchester City a £500,000 transfer fee and have also promised future add-ons with a sell-on percentage as well.

‘Medical ongoing’ is the verdict for the teenager, who will look to pass his tests with the London-based side before penning a contract to join Tottenham’s youth ranks.