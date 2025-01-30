Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team and substitutes for tonight’s Europa League meeting with Elfsborg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs start the night sitting in sixth spot in the league phase table and are well placed to make sure they finish in the top eight to book a last 16 spot.

Whether Spurs need to win remains dependent upon other results, but Postecoglou will want to take no chances and will demand three points.

Visitors Elfsborg are scrapping to hold on to their spot in the playoff round and arrive in north London having won three, lost three and drawn one of their games so far.

In goal for Spurs tonight is Brandon Austin, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

Midfield sees the Spurs manager go with Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Lucas Bergvall and Mikey Moore support Richarlison and Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up then he has options off the bench and they include Dejan Kulusevski and Will Lankshear.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Elfsborg

Austin, Porro, Gray, Van de Ven, Davies, Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall, Moore, Richarlison, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Whiteman, Hardy, Dragusin, Cassanova, Bissouma, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Ajayi, Kulusevski, Scarlett, Lankshear