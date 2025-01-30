Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall ‘have agreed’ a deal with Premier League side Wolves to snap up Bristol City target Luke Cundle, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The midfielder has been widely expected to move on from Molineux in the winter transfer window, with several Championship sides keen on his signature.

Bristol City have had an interest in taking Cundle to Ashton Gate, but they are set to lose out on the Wolves man.

Millwall have now agreed a fee of £1m with Wolves in order to snap up Cundle and put him at the disposal of boss Alex Neil.

Cundle is set to now be put through his medical paces by Millwall.

The medical checks should happen later today as Millwall push to get the capture of the midfielder over the line as quickly as possible.

Cundle will join a side sitting in 14th in the Championship standings and on a run of back to back wins.

It remains to be seen if the deal can be done and dusted in time for Cundle to make his Millwall debut against QPR this coming weekend.