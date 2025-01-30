Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nice have enquired with Belgian outfit OH Leuven regarding West Ham United target Ezechiel Banzuzi.

West Ham United boss Graham Potter wants to add a midfielder to his squad and time is running out for the Hammers to act, with deadline day approaching.

The club have been showing interest in Banzuzi and it was even claimed in some quarters that a deal was firmly in the offing.

That has not proven to be the case, with Leuven not having accepted any offers from West Ham so far.

Now French side Nice have joined the race for Banzuzi and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leuven have received an enquiry from the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, it has been suggested that the Ligue 1 outfit have yet to submit any offer for the midfielder.

West Ham may well go back the Belgian outfit with another offer and they could be hopeful of securing a deal before the end of the window.

Banzuzi has one and a half years left on his contract and Leuven are demanding €15m for the young midfielder.